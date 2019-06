An attempted robbery of a downtown Tauranga dairy last night ended with the offender leaving empty-handed on a bicycle.

A police media spokesman said a man with his face covered entered Kings Dairy on Willow St at about 6.30pm.

The man presented a small knife and demanded cash, the media spokesman said.

He left without cash and reportedly escaped on a bicycle, he said.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information regarding the attempted robbery is urged to contact police.