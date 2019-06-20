

A 40-year-old Northland man has been charged with dangerous driving causing death in relation to one of two fatal crashes which happened in less than six hours in the region.

The fatal crashes happened about 10km apart, south of Whangārei, the first at Oakleigh on State Highway 1 and the second on Otaika Valley Rd.

Emergency services were called to Oakleigh after a northbound car collided with a vehicle exiting the Caltex Service Station about 5.50pm on Wednesday.

Senior Sergeant Brian Swann said when the two vehicles collided the northbound vehicle flipped and the only person in the vehicle, a 54-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Diversions were put in place at Springfield Rd and Salmon Rd while serious crash investigators surveyed the scene. The male driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was taken to Whangarei Police station where he was interviewed.

Randall Kevin Wilson, a tattooist of Hikurangi, appeared in the Whangārei District Court on Thursday on the charge of dangerous driving causing death as well as a charge of stealing petrol valued at $108.35 from Caltex Oakleigh and one charge of possessing a metal pipe for smoking cannabis. All the charges relate to June 19.

Wilson was remanded in custody until July 1 when he would appear by video link for a bail hearing.

Emergency services were called to the second fatal crash just after midnight after an 18-year-old male driver crashed off Otaika Valley Rd between Stunnell Rd and Mulberry Lane.

Police said the driver was the sole occupant and hit a tree after going off a twisty section on the road. Police were not releasing either of the names of the two deceased as family members were still being contacted.

With the two deaths Northland's road toll has risen 16, and compares to 22 at the same time last year.

The deaths come just days after the completion of a major road safety campaign in the region.