Police have named the surfer who died at popular surf beach Sandy Bay last Friday.

He was 58-year-old Peter James Christie of Ruakaka.

Police said their thoughts were with Mr Christie's friends and family at this sad time.

Surfers and other beach users were involved in the initial water rescue and provided an immediate first aid response until fire and emergency first responders from Tutukaka and Ngunguru arrived on the scene about 4.20pm. Unfortunately he died at the scene.

A rāhui which was placed on Sandy Bay following the death has since been removed.