State Highway 29 has been closed after a two-vehicle crash this afternoon.

Police are responding to the crash, near Ruahihi Rd, and significant delays are expected.

A police spokeswoman said police were responding to a crash between a truck and a car after a call at 2.20pm.

The spokeswoman said the road was blocked in both directions.

Advertisement

She could not give an indication of the injuries at this stage.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

New Zealand Transport Agency has tweeted the road has been closed but motorist should delay their journey as full closure of the Kaimai Ranges may yet be required.



SH29 KAIMAI RANGES - ROAD CLOSED - 2:45PM

Due to a serious crash #SH29 is NOW CLOSED in the Lower Kaimai area, near Ruahihi Rd. Delay your journey as full closure of the Kaimai Ranges may yet be required. More to follow: https://t.co/zcGWnBuBZq ^TP pic.twitter.com/Qd2iAe8mrh — NZTA Waikato/BoP (@NZTAWaiBoP) June 17, 2019

More to come.