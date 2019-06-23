The fever, the aching muscles, and the sore throat of the flu are synonymous with the winter season. But as many struggle through the brain fog and congested noses, the numbers of people seriously affected by the flu have prompted warnings from health authorities who are in the midst of a major spike in hospitalisations.

One person is dead and hundreds have been hospitalised as health authorities grapple with a rapidly growing influenza outbreak amid a potential vaccine shortage.

Bay of Plenty District Health Board figures obtained by Bay of Plenty Times Weekend show, as of June 18, 206 people

Related articles: