Tauranga City Council is reconsidering plans to send two staff to see celebrity self-help guru Tony Robbins live in Sydney after he was accused of sexual misconduct.

Robbins, a 59-year-old motivational speaker and life coach, denies the accusations levelled earlier this month about incidents when he was in his 20s and 30s.

But a council critic says he was "confused" about why the council was considering spending ratepayers' money on the trip in the first place.

Council human resources manager Alison Crowe said the council bought two tickets in September to Robbins' four-day Sydney seminar for AUD$1517.33 (about NZD$1600) - an "early special" price.

The council was considering seeking a refund for the September 19 to 22 event.

"We are reviewing our involvement with this event in light of the recent media and social media activity about Mr Robbins," Crowe said.

No flights or accommodation had been booked.

The Unleash the Power Within seminar was designed to help attendees transform their life in four days, according to the event website.

"Unlock and unleash the forces inside and surpass your own self-limiting belief and self-doubt to achieve your goals and take total control of your life".

Crowe said the council offered staff a variety of learning and development opportunities including Outward Bound, the World Business Forum, the Institute of Strategic Leadership and more.

"We offer these opportunities to support leadership and cultural change across the organisation. Everyone learns differently, and people respond to different methods of development.

"We considered this event as some staff may feel they would benefit professionally and personally from Mr Robbins' style of teaching."

Council critic Andrew Hollis of the Mount Maunganui Ratepayers, Residents and Retailers group said Robbins was motivational and seeing him may well benefit a council staffer - but they should pay for it out of their own pocket.

"I'm not sure how that translates to a return on investment for ratepayers. It doesn't feel like something the council needs to be doing."

Asked whether they thought the trip was a good use of ratepayers' money, elected officials spoken to by the Bay of Plenty Times generally took a neutral position.

Most said it was the role of the council's chief executive - Marty Grenfell started in September - to oversee staff professional development.

Mayor Greg Brownless said he had no problem with professional development but little regard for motivational speakers.

"Perhaps it can make a difference to some people."

He said the cost to fly to Sydney was sometimes the same or less than flying within New Zealand.

Councillor Rick Curach said he expected staff would have weighed the time and expense of the trip with the expected value.

"Some could see it as a bit of a junket, but if it does provide some significant benefit in terms of improving culture then it could be worthwhile."

The council's staff culture was criticised in an independent review into four projects released in April.

Last week Buzzfeed News published a three-part investigative series on Robbins, alleging he berated victims of rape and violence and had been accused of making inappropriate sexual advances towards female staff and fans in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s.

Robbins denied the accusations.

The news agency also surfaced a video of Robbins using racial slurs, including the N-word, in a presentation to an African American group in the 1980s.

Robbins' lawyers told Buzzfeed "the presentation was positive and was accepted in the context in which it was conducted: a passionate discussion about racism and how to rise above it".

They added: "Any suggestion that Mr Robbins is somehow racist or insensitive to the African-American community is absurd and false. Indeed, one of Mr Robbins' event partners for 25-plus years is an African-American."