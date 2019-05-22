Emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving two trucks on State Highway One north of Whangārei.

A truck is believed to have come off the road and into a paddock near the intersection of Puhipuhi Rd, near Whakapara about 10.20am.

Another truck, believed to be a logging truck, was also understood to be involved, but it on the road a bit further north, police said.

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved or if there are any injuries. The road is still open at this stage, but the accident is expected to cause some delays for traffic.

The accident scene is about 25km north-west of Whangārei.

No further details were available at this stage.

Updates on the situation, including details of any road closures or restrictions, are expected to be posed on the NZTA website at www.nzta.govt.nz/traffic-and-travel-information/.