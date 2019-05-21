A stolen late model Ford Mustang coloured dark red with a black racing stripe was involved in a police pursuit during rush hour in Whangārei this morning.

Officers signalled for the vehicle to stop near Kioreora Rd.

The driver managed to weave through streets in the suburb of Morningside before slipping out on to the State Highway about 8.30am.

The car was stolen overnight from a Northland property.

The registration number of the vehicle is 454BHP and police urged anyone who spotted the vehicle to call 111.