The police are treating the death of a man in Te Puke as suspicious.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner said inquiries were continuing into the death.

The man, aged in his 50s, was found dead behind the council buildings in Te Puke at around 4pm on Saturday.

The man had been identified and but the police were withholding his name and details while they worked to find his next of kin.

Turner said police would like to speak to anyone who may have been near the service lane at the rear of the Te Puke Memorial Hall and library between 5pm on Friday and 4pm on Saturday.



If you can help, please call the police on 07 577 4384.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.