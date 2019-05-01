A ticket sold in the Far North has won its holder $5.5 million after winning Lotto and Powerball First Division last night.

A ticket sold in Taipa has become the third in just two weeks to win big with Powerball First Division.The $5.5 million prize is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division and was sold at Taipa Foodmarket.

This is the third time in less than two weeks that Powerball has been struck, with an Auckland player taking home $5.3 million with Powerball last Wednesday and another Auckland player winning $16.2 million on April 17.

The Taipa win continues a hot Lotto winning streak in Northland

A winning $1 million Lotto First Division ticket was sold at Onerahi Bookshop & Lotto for the April 20 draw.

The big winner is the latest in a string of wins for Northland players - including a Strike player who won $500,000 on April 17.

So far this year Northland players have scooped 10 First Division Lotto, Strike, Bullseye and Instant Kiwi wins and 16 Lotto and Powerball Second Division prizes.

Another Lotto player from Taupo will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division on Wednesday. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Paper Plus Taupo.

Meanwhile, Strike Four rolled over and will be worth $300,000 on Saturday.