A person is trapped in a car near Pak'n Save Tauriko.
The car reportedly hit a tree on Taurikura Dr about 5.30pm, police said. One person had serious injuries and firefighters were trying to remove the person from the vehicle.
This follows another crash on the Kaimai Range.
A car rolled on State Highway 29 near Old Kaimai Rd.
All people were out of the vehicle and no injuries have been reported, police said.
The two crashes follow a fatal crash in Maungatapu last night.
Police divers were this morning searching for a vehicle believed to have gone off Maungatapu Bridge on State Highway 29A last night.
In a statement, police said the dive squad had found a vehicle and the driver's body was also found inside the vehicle.
A large blue crane with a chain attached lifted a bluish grey double-cab ute with a white canopy from the water.
The road between Maungatapu and the Baypark roundabout reopened this afternoon.