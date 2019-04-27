There have been reports of a car off a bridge near Tauranga with the bridge now closed and emergency services investigating.

Police say State Highway 29A at Maungatapu Bridge is closed after they were alerted that railing along a section of the bridge was missing.

A motorist told SunLive a car had gone off the side and was understood to be in the water.

The motorist said their car was the last through before police closed the bridge at approximately 8.20pm Saturday.

The road is closed from Baypark to Maungatapu with multiple police cars at the scene.

Police confirmed the road would be closed for some time and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

The Maungatapu Bridge is a beam bridge which crosses the Tauranga Harbour and connects the Matapihi and Maungatapu peninsulas in New Zealand.

The bridge opened in 1959 and is 316 metres long and 10 metres wide.

The bridge carries two lanes of traffic and a footpath.