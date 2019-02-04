A trial date has been set for the man accused of murdering 77-year-old Ōpotiki man Brian Albert Hilton.

Harry Clements Matchitt, 50, from Ōpotiki faced a charge of murder when he appeared in the Tauranga High Court today via audio-visual link from prison.

His alleged victim died In Tauranga Hospital on July 7, 2016 from injuries believed to have been suffered during a fall.

After a further police investigation was launched last year Matchitt was charged with Hilton's homicide in December last year.

Matchitt's lawyer Gene Tomlinson confirmed his client denied the murder charge and sought to be released on electronically-monitored bail.

A three-week trial was today confirmed to begin in Rotorua High Court on July 13, 2020.

Justice Rebecca Edwards further remanded Matchitt in custody to next appear in the Tauranga High Court on February 13 for a bail hearing.