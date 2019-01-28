Northland's scorcher of a weekend full of sun and high temperatures is set to continue into the last week of January.

The region will continue to feel the effects of the Australian heatwave this week as MetService said Kerikeri and Paihia are forecast to reach 30C, with the rest of Northland hitting temperatures in the high 20s.

Last week Kerikeri took out the highest temperature for Northland, reaching 29 degrees on Wednesday and 26.6C on Sunday and 29.5C yesterday.

Whangārei hit 25.9C on Sunday and reached 27.9 yesterday. Kaitaia had 25.3C on Sunday and 26.5 yesterday.

Yesterday saw some record high temperatures in other parts of the country, with mid 30s in parts of the South Island and 37C in parts of Napier and Hastings, and 36C in the Marlborough Sounds.

Alongside the high temperatures MetService said this is going to be a week full of "lots of sun" throughout the day in Northland, with morning and evening cloud.

MetService Meteorologist Tui McInnes said that the heatwave is caused by hot air moving over a warmed up Tasman Sea.

"As the air moves over the Tasman Sea, it stays warm. Combining this with calm and settled conditions due to a high over New Zealand, the sun is able to knock those temperatures up a few more degrees."

McInnes urges that with these "hot temperatures and scorching sun" it is important that people are sun smart, hydrated and keep an eye out for vulnerable members of the community, including pets.

MetService said a minor temperature change will occur over the weekend, with slightly cooler temperatures forecast.

"Temperatures aren't expected to drop drastically, but expect warm temperatures, rather than hot."