An Auckland businessman has bought AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd's Tauranga waterfront mansion as a retirement pad.

The rock star put his six-bedroom Otumoetai home, technically two apartments, on the market for $4.1 million in November.

Selling agent Cameron Macneil of Oliver Road Estate Agents said the sale of 64 Harbour Drive went unconditional on Friday for an amount "in the vicinity" of the asking price.

The buyer was in a band and planned to keep using the ground floor as Rudd had, as a recording studio-cum-mancave.

Phil Rudd in his mancave after finishing his home detention sentence in 2016. Photo / John Borren

Asked if the buyer was a fan of the Australian rock band, Macneil said the buyer was "of the generation" to be an AC/DC fan, but had bought the home as a retirement house for him and his wife.

He would not comment on Rudd's next move or whether he had bought a new property.

Rudd, 65, has said he plans to downsize from the 586sqm home but stay local to Tauranga, where he has lived since the 1980s as has assets including a restaurant, Phil's Place, boat and a hangar at Tauranga Airport.

This was the second time Rudd had tried to sell the home he had lived for the past nine years.

The house is technically two apartments used as one mansion. Photo / Supplied

It was the place where he served his eight-month home detention sentence in 2015 after pleading guilty to charges of threatening to kill an employee, and relating to methamphetamine and cannabis found in his home during a police raid in 2014.

The house was well known in Tauranga, and Macneil said Rudd would be looking for something more low-key, possible in Mount Maunganui or Pāpāmoa.

He said the listing had attracted 135,000 views on Trade Me Property, which he believed was a potential record.

He said all the buyers who walked through the house had been genuinely interested, rather than just nosey.

AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd arriving at the Tauranga Court in September 2015. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It was quite funny, one buyer walked along Phil's wall of memorabilia and said 'is this guy a bit of an AC/DC fan or something'."

Rudd was dismissed from AC/DC in 2014 following his legal troubles, but has recently been connected to the band again, and photographed with members.

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl told Forbes in November that "Phil Rudd is back" with AC/DC.

Rudd mansion

• 6 bedrooms

• 5 bathrooms

• 4 living areas

• 2 kitchens.