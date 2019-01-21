Police have confirmed they have found the body of a missing Carterton man.

Carterton man Finn Yeats, 20, was reported missing from his home on January 15.

Yeats was said to be travelling in a silver Subaru Legacy 2006 station wagon which was believed to have been sighted the Tauranga area on Wednesday.

Police and his family appealed for public sightings of him, concerned for his welfare.

Yeat's body was located in the Tongariro area yesterday afternoon, a police media spokeswoman said.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the coroner.