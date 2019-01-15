

Two women have appeared in court over a brutal home invasion which left a 92-year-old Kawakawa widow in hospital.

The second arrest, which came yesterday afternoon, means police now have everyone they believe was involved in the January 9 attack on the woman in her home.

The first to appear in Kaikohe District Court, at 11am yesterday, was 24-year-old Bella Rina Rudolph of Kaikohe. She appeared by audio-visual link from Auckland Women's Prison charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Rudolph was initially arrested on Friday on six unrelated burglary charges relating to earlier incidents in Kerikeri, Oromahoe, Rawene, Kawakawa and Paihia.

The second accused, 40-year-old Carrisa Angelique Davis of Kawakawa, appeared at 2.15pm also charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Both were remanded in custody to reappear in the Whangārei District Court on January 21.

Davis appeared in person, having only been arrested yesterday, and stared straight ahead, making no attempt to engage with the handful of people in the public gallery.

Neither woman applied for name suppression. Rudolph indicated she would apply for bail at her next appearance.

Judge McDonald declined an application by the Northern Advocate to take photos of the accused because it was a first appearance.

However, he warned Rudolph's lawyer that he would grant permission at her next appearance unless she could come up with ''some very strong arguments'' why he shouldn't.

The head of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Rhys Johnston, said police were not looking for anyone else in relation to the home invasion, which occurred on Whangae Rd, a rural road near Kawakawa.

"We know the community was appalled to hear the details of this incident and we are pleased to be able to hold those allegedly responsible to account. We want to reassure the community that police take matters of this nature extremely seriously and we will investigate thoroughly," he said.

Earlier police said two women knocked at the 92-year-old's door asking for petrol, then assaulted her with a weapon, searched her home and stole property.

The victim, who was injured and extremely shaken by the attack, was admitted to Bay of Islands Hospital and discharged late the following day. She is believed to be staying with family members.