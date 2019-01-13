Two people have been taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries after their car struck a tree in Papamoa Beach earlier today.

A police spokeswoman said the crash was reported about 2.35am and the driver of the car was trapped inside the vehicle for a time after it collided with a tree on Santa Monica Drive.

Both the driver and their passenger were taken to Tauranga Hospital in a serious condition, she said.

Police, St John Ambulance and fire service personnel attended the crash and a Tauranga fire crew assisted in freeing the trapped driver.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated, the police spokeswoman said.

