One lucky Lotto player from Te Puke will be walking on cloud nine after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight's live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Te Puke Four Square in Te Puke.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by a player in Auckland, who takes home $400,000. The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above winning store should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.