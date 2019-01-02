The crowd screamed as international hip-hop star Cardi B took the stage at Bay Dreams.

Tongue, twerking and the "okurrrt" ... Cardi B gave it all.

"This country is so beautiful".

She said she had never seen anything so beautiful before singing her third track.

She said she needed water to turn up.

After singing Drip, she said that song took all the energy out of her.

She said the crowd was "too lit" so turned it down to her slow records.

At 8.58pm she said she had to take a break because she had to "take this wedgie out my ass".

While rapping to Motorsport, she retained her original lyrics.

Her set involved mashups of all her hits.

She warned the crowd that she was about to sing her last song before breaking out Bloody Shoes.

"New Zealand y'all so beautiful to me," she told the crowd.

The crowd could not get enough. They were singing along to every song.

Light sprinkles of rain dropped on the last song.

She was off the stage at 9.10pm.

Earlier, the building crowd was yelling out as they waited for her to take to the main stage.

It was the female rapper's first New Zealand performance .

From midday, festival-goers began piling into Mount Maunganui's Trustpower Baypark.

More than 30,000 people were expected to attend the event.

Glitter, underwear and matching outfits were everywhere as happy glitter-laden crowds of people danced at different stages, which featured different themes, all enjoying the sellout concert.

Katchafire and Ladi6 drew large crowds early in the day, with many enjoying the sunshine and reggae vibes.

"I'm so excited to be here," said Natasha Burton, who was attending her first festival.

Nina Mirfin and Jack Gothard arrived in Tauranga from Warkworth two days ago for their first Bay Dreams festival.

Mirfin said she decided to attend because it's the "best line-up I've ever seen" and she loved festivals because of the "vibe and music".

Heston Taylor, 21, said he couldn't wait to "party with Cardi".

It was also the first Bay Dreams festival for Chanelle McLeod and Lindi De Klerk, who were excited about having fun with their friends and listening to their favourite musicians.

De Klerk's favourite on the line-up was Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana.

"She's super talented, and I've never seen her," she said.

Other performers included Sheck Wes, Rich the Kid, Joey Bada$$, Sticky Fingers, Peking Duk, $uicideboy$, Macky Gee and Pnau.

Senior Sergeant Mark Pakes, the officer-in-charge at Bay Dreams, said at 5.30pm that festival-goers were well behaved and in really good spirits with no arrests so far.

"It's incredibly hot at the venue and, given the temperature, everyone is doing really well."

Pakes said the event was being well managed by the organisers, as had been expected.

Apart from some delays getting into the venue, given the crowd swelled to about 24,000-25,000 at one stage, and a few people having to have "a bit of lie down" before they were let in, things were going "really well".

Pakes was also the officer-in-charge at Bay Dreams last year and said there were no arrests at that event. He hoped for the same outcome this year.

Some festival-goers had their arrival delayed as heavy traffic backed up, but moving, along State Highway 29A approaching the stadium.