A baby boy remains in Starship Hospital after suffering serious injuries following an incident at a Tauranga home, while a team of police continue to investigate.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner of Tauranga CIB said a team of 15 police officers were continuing to investigate an incident at a Welcome Bay address in which a 3-and-a-half week old baby boy was seriously injured.

Yesterday, detectives and police staff could be seen at an Arawata Ave house most of the day, other officers were talking to neighbours and people in the area seeking information.

Turner said police were notified after the baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital on December 30, then flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland where he remains.

Advertisement

"We will be checking on the baby's condition again today," he said.

Turner said today the scene examination at the address would continue, as would the forensic examination by members of the Auckland-based ESR.

"We are still working to understand exactly what has happened," he said.

Turner said he would not comment further on the incident at this stage of the inquiry.

"We are keen to speak to anyone who has any knowledge of this incident or heard or saw something which may be relevant to our enquiries," he said.

Anyone with information should call Tauranga police station on 07 577 4300.