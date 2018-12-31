New Year's Eve is a time of tradition for many cities, and in Tauranga, the Mayor's waterfront barbecue is quickly becoming a regular thing.

Mayor Greg Brownless has been hosting an annual barbecue at the city's waterfront area on The Strand every New Year's Eve since 2015.

It was a positive community event he hoped would continue for some time, Brownless said.

"It just seems to be a great atmosphere and something simple that doesn't require a huge amount of organisation."

Backed with help from Tauranga Youth Development Trust, Brownless said the barbecue was an excellent way to end the year.

With 1000 sausages at the ready, Brownless hoped families unable to stay late for New Year festivities could at least enjoy a decent sausage sizzle at no cost.

The event was another way of Tauranga moving on from the big beach party at Mount Maunganui, which had been the scene of riots and arrests in the past, to something more wholesome, he said.

"In the past couple of years, there hasn't been any trouble."

Brownless planned to visit the council staff working late last night after finishing the barbecue but said he wasn't sure if he would make it until the midnight countdown.