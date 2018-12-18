A 25-year-old Whangārei man has been charged with manslaughter following the death of a homeless man.

Officers were called to an incident at 6.15pm yesterday after a male was allegedly assaulted outside the Te Mai shops on Maunu Road.

The victim, a 52-year-old male, had allegedly been punched in the head and was knocked unconscious.

He was transported to Whangārei Hospital but died from his injuries about 1.30am today.

Police arrested a 25-year-old man in relation to the incident.

He has been charged with manslaughter and will appear in the Whangarei District Court today.

Detective Sergeant John Clayton said police were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

A scene examination was completed this morning and a post-mortem examination has taken place today.

Police are working to notify the victim's next of kin and we are not in a position to release his name.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant John Clayton through the Whangarei Police Station on 09 430 4500 or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.