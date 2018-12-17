Handheld radios stolen in a burglary of Whangārei Heads Surf Life Saving Club have been recovered by police.

The radios plus along with a microwave and blunt end knives from the inflatable rescue boats were taken in the raid of the clubrooms at the Ocean Beach base between November 18 and 19.

Constable James Harris said work by the Whangārei Police Tactical Crime Unit led to the recovery of the radios.

"These radios are vital to the operation at the Surf Club, especially with the busy summer period upon us," Harris said.

"We are pleased to recover the radios and that police have been able to hold the alleged offender to account."

A 17-year-old man has been charged in relation to the burglary and is due to next appear in the Whangārei District Court in January.