A midwives' union has cancelled eight strikes for two Bay of Plenty hospitals following an Employment Relations Authority ruling yesterday.

The Bay of Plenty District Health Board took the union to the authority following a dispute over staffing levels during strike at Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals.

The health board alleged understaffing had created an unsafe situation during a strike at Whakatāne Hospital on Saturday.

The authority found the union had to stick to the agreements it made with the health board for the level of staffing it would provide during the strikes to ensure that "life preserving services" could be provided to mothers and babies.

Advertisement

The union had argued the agreements called for staffing beyond what was normally required on a shift.

Two-hour strikes planned for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday at both hospitals have been called off.

Strikes planned for Tuesday and Wednesday were set to go ahead, with the two parties working to agree how life preserving services would be provided for those days.