Department of Conservation staff , iwi and whale rescue experts are heading to Ninety Mile Beach after reports that up to 10 whales, believed to be pygmy whales, have stranded at the northern end of the beach.

A DoC spokeswoman said the department was informed last night of the stranding and a DoC worker has been on the beach overnight.

Up to 10 whales are believed to have been stranded along a 6km stretch of the beach at the northern end of the beach, near Te Paki.

The spokeswoman said iwi had been informed and a DoC team was on the way along with volunteers from Project Jonah and whale stranding expert Dr Ingrid Visser from the Orca Research Trust.

Advertisement

DoC and iwi will work on a joint response to the stranding.

It's the second stranding in the Far North in three days after a 15-metre sperm whale died on Tokeroa Beach on Saturday, after washing ashore on Friday.

DoC staff will be stretched as they are also supporting the flensing of the sperm whale.

No further details of the Ninety Mile Beach stranding are available at this stage.