The Ministry of Social Development has today declared a seasonal labour shortage across the Bay of Plenty.

An additional 1200 people are needed in the region to pick and pack an extra 20 million trays of kiwifruit this season, the ministry says.

The declaration will be in place from May 7 until June 8 this year and follows discussions with sector leaders, industry experts and other Government agencies.

New Zealand Kiwifruit Growers Incorporated has come out in support of the ministry's move.

Chief executive Nikki Johnson said the industry had experienced a "perfect storm" this year thanks to the combination of an estimated 20 per cent larger harvest and "a deficit of backpacker and international student seasonal workers".

She said half of this season's total kiwifruit crop had yet to be harvested.

The declaration of a seasonal labour shortage allowed overseas visitors, who already hold visitor visas, to apply to vary the conditions of their visas for working in kiwifruit in the Bay of Plenty, Johnson said.