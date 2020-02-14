When refugees move into new resettlement centres across New Zealand this year, Whanganui - which was unveiled last year as one of them at a gathering of MPs and Whanganui district council representatives - will now not be.

Now, the 110 refugees destined for Whanganui in the 12 months from this coming April will be spread among the other resettlement centres around the country.

Whanganui's availability is being discussed by Immigration New Zealand and Whanganui iwi.

An intake of refugees is still possible in 2021.

In February last year, Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced Whanganui would be one of a group of new, smaller centres accepting refugees.

But after the announcement a group of Whanganui iwi, including Ken Mair and Dame Tariana Turia, met Whanganui Mayor Hamish McDouall to voice concerns.

Mair and others went to an Immigration New Zealand (INZ) refugee resettlement information event in Whanganui in July.

After speeches and before workshops could begin, Mair said the group did not support refugees coming into its tribal domain until it had sorted out its own backyard.

He questioned the availability of housing, saying he could think of 120 Whanganui families living in overcrowded, unsuitable and unaffordable housing and needing better homes.

"Our people are in dire straits and I know this may be difficult and unpalatable for some, but we are disappointed that we have not had adequate discussion with the Government about this," Mair said at the time.

The iwi stance was not about discriminating against refugees, Mair said.

"We just don't feel we can welcome new people while our own are struggling."

On Friday, Lees-Galloway said he "assumed and expected that iwi would be consulted [by Immigration New Zealand] during the initial process of determining which places would be selected.

"That didn't happen in Whanganui," he said.

Whanganui Iwi should have been consulted about refugees coming into their tribal domain, Tupoho chairman Ken Mair says. Photo / Supplied

On November 28, Lees-Galloway met with iwi here, and there was "constructive discussion".

Since then, INZ has been meeting with Whanganui iwi, who are now part of the decision-making process.

Not taking refugees this year gave time for engagement with all stakeholders, INZ general manager refugee and migrant services Fiona Whiteridge said.

"Whanganui has a strong track record for welcoming new communities into the region and INZ sees Whanganui as continuing to have great potential as a settlement region."

Lees-Galloway said iwi, and everyone else, had to be sure services would be available to refugees.

The Government was working to provide such services in Whanganui, as it was elsewhere.

"My hope is that ongoing work gives people confidence that the opportunities to get affordable and appropriate accommodation are available, not just for refugees, but for others in the region."

McDouall has not been part of the talks and is disappointed no refugees will arrive this year.

He said the correct process was being followed and Whanganui would get refugees at some stage.

Mair has been approached for comment.