Northland Age What goes down... launch sunk at Mangonui refloated 21 Oct, 2020 01:14 AM

A launch that sank at its mooring in Mangonui Harbour last week has been refloated by its owner, Northland harbourmaster Jim Lyle saying there was no evidence of pollution. Oil booms were placed around the vessel, which was left sitting on the bottom, possibly after a seacock failed, he said, the owner saying it had some diesel on board. No spillage of oil or diesel was seen, however, and the launch was successfully pumped out and refloated. Photo / Supplied