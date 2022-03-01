Kaitaia police say Aaron Kuvarji has a warrant for his arrest and is a risk to the public. Photo / Supplied

Kaitaia Police have released a statement appealing for any information about wanted man Aaron Kuvarji, who is believed to be in the Far North area.

Kuvarji has active charges and a warrant for his arrest that was issued in the Kaitaia District Court on December 21.

Police say Kuvarji is actively avoiding them and is also wanted for an interview in relation to failing to stop for police.

According to a police spokesperson, Kuvarji is a risk to the public and should not be approached.

Any information on Kuvarji's whereabouts will be treated as confidential.

Information about any of the above can be passed to police either by calling 111 or Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.