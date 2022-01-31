The virtual Waitangi Day commemorations were filmed at the Treaty Grounds on January 21-22. Photo / Waitangi National Trust

The virtual Waitangi Day commemorations were filmed at the Treaty Grounds on January 21-22. Photo / Waitangi National Trust

A virtual version of Waitangi Day commemorations at the Treaty Grounds will be broadcast on TV3 and the iwi radio network in place of the real thing this year.

Two events and a number of interviews were pre-recorded at the Treaty Grounds on January 21-22, with more political leaders and dignitaries to be filmed in Auckland and Wellington in the coming week.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was in Waitangi last Friday to record her speech.

The Waitangi Day 2022 programme will air on TV3 from 7-10am on February 6 with an interview and address to the nation by Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro from 4.30-5pm.

In December the Waitangi National Trust cancelled its planned 2022 Waitangi Day festivities and last week decided to close the Treaty Grounds entirely on February 6, due to the 100-person gathering limit in the red traffic light setting and concerns about the spread of Omicron.

The annual commemorations normally attract more than 30,000 people.

Trust chairman Pita Tipene said he was pleased some of the special activities normally held in person where Te Tiriti o Waitangi was first signed could still be observed, albeit virtually.

"We are creating a virtual Waitangi Day, honouring the promise of Waitangi to the nation and encouraging all New Zealanders to continue conversations and debate about Te Tiriti and our nationhood, especially with the bicentennial being only 18 years away."

Discussions with national broadcasters and Te Hiku Media resulted in a partnership with TV3 broadcasting a three-hour programme on the morning of February 6, and Te Hiku making footage available to the iwi radio network and other broadcasters.

In a statement yesterday, Te Kahu O Taonui- Northland iwi chairs announced the group fully supported the move of the Waitangi Commemorations to an online "virtual experience".

Te Kahu o Taonui chairman Harry Burkhardt said he appreciated it was a decision "not made lightly" and backed all precautions taken to keep his people and rohe safe.

"We trust that a virtual experience will be a much safer and more enjoyable way to celebrate Waitangi for our whānau, hapū and iwi in these challenging times," Burkhardt said.

As hosts for the National Iwi Chairs Forum on February 2-4, Te Poari o Ngātiwai will now also host the forum online via Zoom.

Raukura CEO for Te Poari o Ngātiwai, Huhana Lyndon, said they originally planned to host Ngā Iwi o Te Tai Tokerau face to face at Waitangi this year, while hosting the Iwi Chairs forum online.

"With Omicron virus at our rohe doorstep, we elected to go totally online for safety," Lyndon said.

The National Iwi Chairs Forum is an opportunity for iwi chairs to connect and plan with the best interests of whānau at the core.

While online, Te Iwi o Ngātiwai will share its kaupapa of this year's forum "ngā waiwhakaataata o Ngātiwai – the reflective waters of Ngātiwai. Reflecting on our past moving forward into the future".

Ministers of the Government will also attend the forum online.

Amidst this kōrero, Te Kahu o Taonui said they continued to strongly encourage whānau to get vaccinated and boosted, wear masks, maintain vigilant hygiene practices and practice social distancing where possible.

"This includes ensuring our tamariki have just as much opportunity to fight the good fight against Covid-19 as we do, by getting them vaccinated where it is appropriate to do so."

A three-day programme of Waitangi Day events will go ahead at Te Tii Marae but with Covid-19 precautions in place.