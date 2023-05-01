Two crashes in two days on main roads into Kaitāia

A car hitting a stationary car was allegedly responsible for the crash that occurred outside Kaitāia Pakn'Save last Thursday afternoon.

Emergency services were busy last week attending to two separate crashes on the main roads into Kaitāia.

About 5pm last Thursday, an NZ Police spokesperson confirmed police responded to reports of a crash near the intersection of Donald Rd and State Highway 1 where a vehicle crashed into a second stationary vehicle.

The accident occurred near the roundabout outside Kaitāia Pak’nSave, with one car veering off the road into the garden bordering the supermarket car park.

“One person was transported to hospital as a precaution but no serious injuries were reported,” the police spokesperson said.

“Both cars were towed shortly after the incident. Inquiries into the crash are ongoing.”

A separate accident further down the road occurred the next day, with emergency services responding to reports of a vehicle hitting a lamp post on North Rd, Kaitaia just after 4.30pm.

Two people may have received minor injuries, a police spokesperson said of the crash outside Kaitāia's Northerner Hotel.

The accident occurred during peak hour traffic in Kaitaia, with lanes blocked in both directions while emergency services attended the scene.

“It appears two people may have received minor injuries,” the police spokesperson said.

“FENZ and Hato Hone St John also attended.”