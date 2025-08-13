Hakaia Daly, Maddy Johnston and Sarah Penny in action during one of their performances.

Hakaia Daly, Maddy Johnston and Sarah Penny may not be household names, but over the coming weeks they will have a bigger audience than most New Zealand actors in the form of thousands of rangatahi in schools across the country.

Their plays will bring laughs, applause and most importantly lessons for young people around the dangers of vaping, risks of underage drinking and how to be money-smart.

The Life Education Trust’s Theatre in Education team is back on the road and will be in Northland until August 20.

They will be at Kaitāia College on August 19 and Whangārei Girls’ High School on August 20.

Daly, Johnson and Penny are the new arrivals in the 2025 cast, who will deliver performances designed not just to entertain but to empower.