Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Te Pouahi-backed papakāinga brings Craike whānau back to their whenua

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

The project is part of a $55m Maori housing strategy across Te Tai Tokerau.

The project is part of a $55m Maori housing strategy across Te Tai Tokerau.

Generations of the Craike family are returning home to Waimamaku in the Hokianga, after the official opening of the Te Papakāinga o Te Whānau o Alice me Barry Craike.

The papakāinga will see four new affordable rental homes established across six infrastructure-enabled sites, returning whānau to their whenua in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save