Support claimed for decriminalising dope

Research released by the Helen Clark Foundation claims that 20 per cent of voters support cannabis being decriminalised, and 49 per cent support it being legalised. Thirty per cent think cannabis laws should remain unchanged or made tougher.

NZ Drug Foundation executive director Sarah Helm said the research showed overwhelming dissatisfaction with the status quo.

"We continue to see thousands of New Zealanders convicted of low-level cannabis offences , even though it is clear from the research that very few of us believe that Kiwis should be criminalised for these," she said.

"The evidence shows that cannabis convictions do absolutely nothing whatsoever to deter use . Given how ineffective our punitive approach to cannabis is, we are currently doing very little to reduce cannabis harm as a country.

"Young people, Māori and men bear the burden of cannabis convictions. And while the police and ministers are committed to trying to improve the situation, people continue to face convictions.

"We also have an untenable situation with thousands of patients who cannot access medicinal cannabis products. Many of these are falling foul of the law by making their own products or purchasing on the black market, which decriminalisation would go some way to addressing."

The foundation applauded the government's shift towards a health-based approach to drugs, but there was more to be done. A health-based approach required interventions to support people with harmful drug use, and a shift away from relying on ineffective punitive tools. That meant decriminalising cannabis use and funding a range of health interventions and services.

"At the moment, unless someone has an addiction, there is very little in the way of support, advice, guidance or information for illicit drug use," Helm added.

"New Zealand law relies on police discretion to decide whether a person should be convicted of a low-level drug offence or not. We are grateful to hear the Minister of Health and Minister of Police are undertaking further investigation into this, because it isn't working. We ask that it not be left to discretion, and for a health-based approach to be taken."