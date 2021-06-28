Stunning success for Kaitaia choir

Abundant Life School's Ministry of Voice, conducted by teacher Dr Opeloge Ah Sam, giving its winning performance at the Auckland Town Hall. Photo / supplied

Just entering last week's Big Sing choir competition in Auckland was a leap of faith for Kaitaia Abundant Life School music teacher Opeloge Ah Sam, given that when he submitted the entry, in March, the school didn't actually have a choir.

He remedied that by making membership of the choir a NCEA assessment. He soon had his choir, and little more than three months later the Ministry of Voice, comprising 37 Year 10-13 students, won their first competition, against opposition from some of the biggest Auckland schools.

Abundant Life was the only Northland school there, and while the choir's success might not have come as a complete surprise to principal Mark Tan, it exceeded the students' (and their teacher's) own goal - to walk off the stage at the Auckland Town hall feeling proud of what they had done.

Before they left for Auckland Tan described the choir as exceptional, saying it would contribute a very distinct flavour to the competition. It did that, and more, winning a standing ovation and the trophy for the best performance at the gala concert at the Town Hall before the competition proper, then sweeping all before it against choirs from the likes of Auckland Grammar, Epsom Girls' Grammar, King's College and Baradene College.

The win came just four days after Abundant Life's KALS Collective won the Northland Battle of the Teen Bands in Kerikeri, while three students are preparing their bids for the Smokefreerockquest solo/duo final in Auckland in September.

It took the choir just three songs to win over the judges, and the crowd, the performance ending with the school haka.

Tan needs no encouraging to sing the praises of his music teacher and the contribution he makes to the school, although Ah Sam said Abundant Life boasted enormous musical skill and potential, particularly at Year 10 level.

"The talent here is phenomenal," he said, adding that he had never seen such a talented cohort in his 15 years of teaching.

It wasn't just about making music and winning competitions though. Music was a real confidence-builder, he said, especially for students who might struggle to "do stuff" as individuals, and that confidence would flow through to other areas of their studies and lives, now and far into the future.