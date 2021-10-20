Salmonella Dub featuring Tiki Taane to headline BOI Festival

Salmonella Dub with old-time member Tiki Taane in 2002. Photo / Supplied.

Aotearoa's dub and bass heavyweights, Salmonella Dub, will headline Northland's Bay of Islands Music Festival next year when it returns to Waitangi on Saturday, January 29.

After months of restrictions and lockdowns, Northland residents will no doubt be ready o let loose and party.

The annual Bay of Islands Festival event, which coincides with Auckland Anniversary Weekend, will feature a massive lineup that includes rapper JessB, rootsy pop singer Muroki, riddim royalty Sunshine Sound System featuring Rubi Du, dancehall DJ Big G, and the legendary Savage.

The multiple platinum-selling and award-winning Salmonella Dub will deliver what promises to be a phenomenal two-hour multimedia dance-floor set of the Dub's classics, alongside a bag of new tunes from their forthcoming album, Return To Our Kōwhai.

Old-time member Tiki Taane will join the band, with special guests Laughton Kora and Whirimako Black.

Passion, creativity, energy, driving bass beats and pure joy are the signature hallmarks of Salmonella Dub live.

South Auckland-born Samoan rapper Savage is New Zealand's undisputed king of hip-hop and has probably the most recognisable voice in the business, with his global hit, Swing, achieving platinum status in the US.

Savage also rules the electronic scene ever since his song, Freaks, with Timmy Trumpet went an incredible 5x platinum.

JessB emerged as a dynamic breath of fresh air in New Zealand's hip-hop scene back in 2017 and since then, the rapper has taken that early momentum and whipped it up into a proper whirlwind; becoming a force to be reckoned with both at home and around the globe.

One to watch: NZ hip-hop artist JessB. Photo / Supplied.

The former premier Northern Mystics netball player has shone a renewed light on NZ hip-hop, winning industry acclaim and the MTV European Music Award for Best New Zealand Act in 2019.

At the awards, JessB was likened to America's Missy Elliott as New Zealand's hottest up-and-coming rapper.

Muroki plays music, surfs, skates and brews a good coffee for Raglan locals.

Raglan's Muroki will be performing at the 2022 BOI Festival. Photo / Supplied

The young Kenyan-Kiwi is brimming with talent and soul far beyond his years.

His multifaceted silky and rhythmic grooves have strong ties to his surfing background, blending sounds from South America to Africa and back to the West.

His breakout hit, Wavy, is still riding high on the airwaves with new music and summer festival appearances on the horizon.

Sunshine Sound System have been nicin' up dancehalls from Barcelona to Brixton since 2001, and festival-goers can expect strictly killer reggae riddims, heavyweight hip-hop and mashups as Downtown and MC KP bring their unique junglistic fiyah to BOI.

Joined on stage by Aotearoa's undisputed queen of the dancehall, Rubi-Du aka MC Silva, this is set to be one massive session.

The event is yet to confirm rules on a vaccine certificate, but did confirm it would be following government guidelines in relation to live events and vaccine passports as they develop.

In the event of cancellation due to any Covid-19 related restriction, ticket-holders will be refunded in full from point of purchase.

BOI Music Festival subscriber pre-sale kicked off on Tuesday and with the public on sale from 9am Wednesday.

A limited number of earlybird tickets are available for only $89 plus booking fee.

A Genoapay option is also available to allow fans to spread the cost over 10 payments.

Tickets are available at: www.eventfinda.co.nz

For more information, go to www.BOIMusicFestival.com