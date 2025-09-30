Edwards said Russell has a rich history and natural environment. It was once a hub for voyaging people’s arrivals and the harbour provided shelter, fresh water and safe anchorage.

Centuries later, it became New Zealand’s first capital and remains one of the country’s earliest settlements with intact colonial buildings.

Edwards said the next step was to consult tangata whenua and continue the process over the years.

“It’s a long process. We have to put in papers by end of January and once we are on the Tentative List then we start doing other work, it could take up to 10 years, depending on how quickly we move.”

“Looking at the community, there are some engaged people and it could be a pretty quick job.”

Edwards said the quickest site to get approval that he was aware of was Papahānaumokuākea in Hawaii.

Papahānaumokuākea is the world’s largest fully protected conservation area, encompassing the remote Northwestern Hawaiian Islands and surrounding waters.

The steps to achieve World Heritage status are extensive. First, the site needs to be included on New Zealand’s Tentative List, which is currently being updated by the Department of Conservation (DoC). Applications are open until January 2026.

Then a national review panel will review submissions. Cabinet decides which sites make the cut.

This is followed by a full nomination and if accepted, a detailed nomination is prepared. This step takes years of consultation, environmental and cultural studies and preparing of planning documents.

After this, a Unesco evaluation takes place. The nomination is submitted internationally and is assessed before a final decision is made.

Not all sites on the Tentative List progress.

Edwards said Russell’s rich natural and cultural landscape makes it a strong contender to be listed.

DoC international manager Danica Stent said it is currently updating Aotearoa New Zealand’s Tentative List of potential World Heritage sites and that sites must be added to this list before being considered for the Unesco World Heritage List.

“Anyone making an application for the Tentative List should be prepared to submit a full nomination for World Heritage status within the next 10 years.”

Opening of applications for the Tentative List opened in May 2025 and applications close in January next year.

“Preparing a full World Heritage nomination is an extensive undertaking and can take several years following Unesco’s processes.”