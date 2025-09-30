Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Russell faces decade‑long process in push for Unesco World Heritage status

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Russell's bid for world heritage status could take up to 10 years of research, review and approvals. Photo / NZME

Russell's bid for world heritage status could take up to 10 years of research, review and approvals. Photo / NZME

Russell could be on its way to joining the world’s most celebrated heritage sites, but locals are taking careful consideration before the town makes its bid.

About 200 people turned up to a community meeting to discuss the town’s potential bid for United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save