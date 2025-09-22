“You just have to walk around this community and you can see all the businesses and locals making an effort to keep it beautiful, but to respect its heritage.”

Paul Graham, owner of Russell’s Hell Hole cafe, was similarly enthusiastic.

“My initial take is it’s a fantastic thing for the town. Russell is one of the most historical places in New Zealand, and if that’s what we’re going to be judged by, then I think it’d be fantastic for us. It would also help people learn a bit about the culture up here.”

Hell Hole cafe owner Paul Graham says World Heritage status would be fantastic for the town. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

New Zealand has three World Heritage sites, on a par with Latvia and North Korea. Italy has the most: 61.

In this country, the process is administered by the Department of Conservation. It asked Heritage New Zealand to investigate local support for nominating Russell.

Two of New Zealand’s sites, Te Wāhipounamu and the Subantarctic Islands, are listed for their natural wonders, while Tongariro National Park is a combined natural and cultural heritage site.

Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards said Russell already had a rich Māori history when the first European sailors were drawn by its safe anchorage and plentiful fresh water.

Trade, religion, the oldest church, the nation’s first capital (at nearby Ōkiato), and the Northern War soon followed.

Edwards said New Zealand overall was significant internationally because it was one of the last places on earth to be settled by humans, and the then whaling port of Kororāreka – only renamed Russell around 1844 – was where Māori and European ideas first met.

“So you can actually see the formation of everything. Most other places in the world are very old and have developed over a long period of time. What we’re looking at here is almost a big bang. It’s really quick and it’s driven by the international whaling trade.”

Heritage New Zealand Northland manager Bill Edwards with a map of archaeological sites around Kororāreka-Russell. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

Edwards said the town would easily make the grade for World Heritage status but the important thing was to make sure Russell actually wanted to be on the list.

“So our first point of call is the community, and in fact, it’s got to really have buy-in from the community and be community-driven. Otherwise, I think we’ll be wasting our time.”

If townsfolk were keen, Edwards said a panel of New Zealand experts would decide whether to add Russell to a tentative list, but Unesco (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) would make the final decision.

The advantages included international recognition and protection, national pride, and strengthening of te ao Māori.

But there were downsides too, especially if locals were left out of the process.

“One of the possible disadvantages is that it becomes over popular, it becomes gentrified, and you get too many tourists coming in. You’ve got to be careful you don’t destroy the very thing you want to keep.”

As an example of what could go awry, Edwards quoted the classic Joni Mitchell song Big Yellow Taxi: “They paved paradise / And put up a parking lot”.

The Strand, along Russell's waterfront, is crowded with visitors in summer, drawn by its history and picturesque setting. Photo / RNZ, Peter de Graaf

Paul Graham, however, was not worried about over-tourism.

“People who travel to see these sites are, I believe, a different kind of tourist. They’re willing to put money into the economy, as opposed to cruise ship passengers, who may be more excited about the ship than the actual place they’re going. I believe it would encourage the right kind of tourism for New Zealand.”

Kororāreka Marae chairperson Deb Rewiri said global recognition could help revive the campaign to restore the town’s original name.

The name-change proposal was supported by the New Zealand Geographic Board but rejected by the Government in May this year.

“I’m excited about this because for me, it’s a provocation, I guess we could call it, to go back to the historical context and the name Kororāreka, so it would give us the energy lift we need to whakamana [honour] the name, again,” Rewiri said.

“If this becomes a Unesco site, if the whole world recognises it, why are the Government delaying that process? I don’t know.”

Riki Kinnaird, co-owner of the town’s biggest hotel, the Duke of Marlborough, said it was exciting just to be a World Heritage contender.

“It’s a privilege to be even in the conversation. Our little village is known for its beauty and its welcoming people and its history and heritage, but to have it elevated into that status is… wow… To join that list would be amazing.”

Riki Kinnaird, co-owner of Russell’s Duke of Marlborough. Photo / Susan Botting

However, Kinnaird said he would not make up his mind until he knew more about the potential pitfalls.

“We’re interested in the negative sides too, of the constraints and potentially the over-tourism, we don’t want that. We want the right amount of people. We don’t want to be flooded with a zillion people. So yeah, on watch, excited, proud, but nervous.”

Bill Edwards urged Russell residents to share their views at a public meeting in the town hall from 1pm on September 24.

“Please come along. We’ll give a presentation, but we want to listen to you, hear what you have to say, and see if you want to be a World Heritage Site.”

- RNZ