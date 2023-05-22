Batanai Mashingaidze, who takes the stage tomorrow, said she didn't know whether UK novel 'Dakota of the White Flats' was popular with today’s youth in NZ, "but it should be”. Photo / Andi Crown

Batanai Mashingaidze, who takes the stage tomorrow, said she didn't know whether UK novel 'Dakota of the White Flats' was popular with today’s youth in NZ, "but it should be”. Photo / Andi Crown

A stage production that’s been rocking the North Island reaches Kerikeri tomorrow and, according to its lead, will speak to anyone with an adventurous personality who wants to see something fun.

Adapted from iconic UK author Philip Ridley’s novel Dakota of the White Flats, the show won the 2022 Paypa Award for Most Original Production.

“While the story references the breakdown of community and the environment, it places hope in the courageous adventuring of young people,” director Ella Becroft said of the show, put together by award-winning creators Red Leap Theatre.

It takes the classic high-action adventure story, so often the dominion of a group of boys on bikes in the 1980s, and places it firmly in the capable hands of two loud, unapologetic, brave young women: fearless 13-year-old Dakota Pink and her best friend Treacle.

“If I knew this book existed in my youth, I would’ve enjoyed it,” said Batanai Mashingaidze, who plays Dakota.

“I don’t know if it’s popular with today’s youth here in NZ, but it should be.”

Dakota lives in a bleak housing complex on the edge of a polluted canal, where abandoned supermarket trolleys litter the streets and the oil-slick water is filled with monstrous mutant eels. She and Treacle discover a secret that propels them across the water to the Broken Glass Fortress on Dog Island.

Mashingaidze described the story as illuminating and inspiring, especially for adults who may have lost touch with their freedom of expression and sense of curiosity.

“It’s a clear example of the fact that we can still learn from our kids, through their lens and how they see the world,” she said.

”Adults can come away from it with a love for life-long curiosity.”

The graduate of New Zealand’s foremost national drama school, Toi Whakaari, said playing Dakota had opened up a world of authenticity for her.

“I was a curious child, but I did not push the edges of boundaries the same way that Dakota does.”

“It was confronting to figure out how to play her. And it allowed me to connect to that energy that’s still inside me.”

The 27-year-old said the role had also given her permission to feel and express herself in new ways.

“I’ve learned it’s okay to be passionate, loud and let my body vibrate with energy expressing what’s inside of me.”

“I’m still allowed that bigness and freedom of a child as an adult.

“It’s given me permission to feel the whole range of my emotions.”

According to the production’s website, the fast-paced and electrifying show celebrates the resilience, bravery and hope of young people in a changing world.

Delivered in electronica-inflected neon and grime, Dakota of the White Flats incorporates comedy, horror, an immersive soundscape and live music.

It features set design by John Verryt, lighting by Rachel Marlow and composition by Eden Mulholland.

“I know that we’re affecting people when we’re playing the music, and everyone is wanting to get involved,” said Mashingaidze.

“I think everyone leaves feeling invigorated. We get that response live in the moment.

“And I feel very connected to the audience.”

The performance will take place on Wednesday, May 24 at 7.30pm and Thursday, May 25, at 12pm, and runs for about 70 minutes. To watch a trailer and get tickets, visit: redleaptheatre.co.nz/productions/dakota-of-the-white-flats/.