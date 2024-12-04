Elsa’s enchanting artwork features a cat perched on a windowsill gazing out at a snowy night. The scene is beautifully illuminated by the moon, with Santa and his reindeer flying across the sky. Elsa’s artwork will be featured on the medium takeaway cups and won her a $1000 Westfield voucher.

Ten students from various schools across the country also received Highly Commended awards in recognition of the creativity of their design entries.

Andy Lucas, managing director of The Coffee Club says, “At The Coffee Club, we are passionate about nurturing creativity. The Christmas cup competition gets bigger and better every year, and we know our customers are going to love drinking from these beautiful cups, while supporting children in hardship at the same time.

“Our partnership with KidsCan is incredibly important to us – we know many families are really struggling this Christmas, and it’s vital for our business to play our part in helping children with the basics so they get the education they deserve.”

Julie Chapman, CEO of KidsCan, says The Coffee Club plays a vital role in supporting its mission.

“We’re so grateful to The Coffee Club for their unwavering support, especially during these challenging times. With the rising cost of living impacting many families, we’re seeing record demand for support, but our donations have taken a significant hit. The Coffee Club’s continued generosity helps ensure children have the essentials they need to focus on learning.”

The public can support children in need this festive season by visiting one of The Coffee Club’s 67 outlets all over New Zealand and choosing their favourite limited-edition Christmas takeaway cups. It’s a caffeine fix that will not only bring a boost of holiday cheer, but it will also help fuel positive change for Kiwi kids striving for a brighter future.