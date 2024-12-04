Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Peria School student’s artwork to feature on Coffee Club Christmas cups

Northland Age
3 mins to read
Nine-year-old Elsa Cotter, a talented student from Peria School, has recently won first prize in The Coffee Club’s annual Christmas Cup Artwork competition.

Nine-year-old Elsa Cotter, a talented student from Peria School, has recently won first prize in The Coffee Club’s annual Christmas Cup Artwork competition.

Nine-year-old Peria School student, Elsa Cotter’s artistic flair scored her first place in The Coffee Club’s KidsCan Christmas Cup Artwork Competition.

Elsa, from Peria - near Kaitaia - will now have her artwork grace one of three limited-edition cups being sold at The Coffee Club cafes throughout December.

More than 400 students from over 30 schools supported by KidsCan entered the competition, which has become a much-loved Christmas tradition. The winning artists’ designs earn a total of $10,000, which contributes to providing essential items to their school.

The Coffee Club NZ is celebrating 15 years of brewing festive cheer and supporting KidsCan, which provides the essentials for children living in poverty. The charity is facing record demand this Christmas, with thousands of children in more than 240 schools and early childhood centres waiting for support with food, warm jackets, shoes and health products.

Elsa's winning artwork is a testament to her creativity and artistic flair.
Elsa's winning artwork is a testament to her creativity and artistic flair.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Elsa’s enchanting artwork features a cat perched on a windowsill gazing out at a snowy night. The scene is beautifully illuminated by the moon, with Santa and his reindeer flying across the sky. Elsa’s artwork will be featured on the medium takeaway cups and won her a $1000 Westfield voucher.

Ten students from various schools across the country also received Highly Commended awards in recognition of the creativity of their design entries.

Andy Lucas, managing director of The Coffee Club says, “At The Coffee Club, we are passionate about nurturing creativity. The Christmas cup competition gets bigger and better every year, and we know our customers are going to love drinking from these beautiful cups, while supporting children in hardship at the same time.

“Our partnership with KidsCan is incredibly important to us – we know many families are really struggling this Christmas, and it’s vital for our business to play our part in helping children with the basics so they get the education they deserve.”

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Julie Chapman, CEO of KidsCan, says The Coffee Club plays a vital role in supporting its mission.

“We’re so grateful to The Coffee Club for their unwavering support, especially during these challenging times. With the rising cost of living impacting many families, we’re seeing record demand for support, but our donations have taken a significant hit. The Coffee Club’s continued generosity helps ensure children have the essentials they need to focus on learning.”

The public can support children in need this festive season by visiting one of The Coffee Club’s 67 outlets all over New Zealand and choosing their favourite limited-edition Christmas takeaway cups. It’s a caffeine fix that will not only bring a boost of holiday cheer, but it will also help fuel positive change for Kiwi kids striving for a brighter future.

Save

Latest from Northland Age

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northland Age