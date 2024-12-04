Nine-year-old Peria School student, Elsa Cotter’s artistic flair scored her first place in The Coffee Club’s KidsCan Christmas Cup Artwork Competition.
Elsa, from Peria - near Kaitaia - will now have her artwork grace one of three limited-edition cups being sold at The Coffee Club cafes throughout December.
More than 400 students from over 30 schools supported by KidsCan entered the competition, which has become a much-loved Christmas tradition. The winning artists’ designs earn a total of $10,000, which contributes to providing essential items to their school.
The Coffee Club NZ is celebrating 15 years of brewing festive cheer and supporting KidsCan, which provides the essentials for children living in poverty. The charity is facing record demand this Christmas, with thousands of children in more than 240 schools and early childhood centres waiting for support with food, warm jackets, shoes and health products.