Park WOFless at your peril

A sight that might become a little more common in the Far North over the next year. Photo / file

Parking will become a little less free and easy in the Far North on Thursday. That's the day when the Far North District Council begins a 12-month trial of ticketing parked vehicles that are not displaying a current Warrant of Fitness or vehicle registration.

Council CEO Shaun Clarke said ticketing such vehicles was common elsewhere (including in the Whangārei District since 2013), but would be new to many Far North drivers.

To prepare them, the parking warden had been leaving flyers under the windscreen wipers of offending vehicles, emphasising that they need to be safe and that both WOF and rego need to be displayed.

"The aim of our trial is to improve vehicle safety in the Far North, not to raise revenue," Clarke said.

"To reflect that, we will be giving vehicle owners a month's grace before we begin issuing tickets."

The council's Strategy and Policy Committee would review the trial after six months to ensure it was achieving its aims.