The hub includes turf fields, two sand-based and two soil-based, just over 150 car park spaces, three bus bays and a toilet block with changing rooms.

“It’s so exciting, it’s almost been a victim of its own success. We don’t seem to have enough car parks,” Court quipped.

“All the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with the odd complaint, but Rome wasn’t built in a day.”

Court said she has a vision of the hub being an important part of the community for a long time to come.

“I have made no secret that my vision is for the entire 43 hectares to be used for sport and recreation. A long time after I am dust and nothing but a memory on a tombstone, Kerikeri will be two times the size and they will need this space.”

The new Te Puawaitanga fields are giving hundreds of local kids and teens space to play. Photo / Far North District Council

She said it was important for communities to have green open spaces they can use. “I can see one day when it’s fully developed, there will be a walking track along the river where people can cycle and do tai chi, it would look really amazing.”

The Kerikeri Football Club is one of the many local sporting groups to benefit and president Dean Smith said the club has been involved in the development of the hub and has have been looking forward to making use of the facilities for some time.

“Our club started preparing for this in 2021, applying for grants to allow for purchase of goals and equipment to be used when the new fields were operational.”

Smith said having access to Te Puawaitanga is a huge benefit for the club.

“We have been able to increase our offering for players aged 4 to 8, with the additional space available, with 180 players this season in this age range using the facilities every Tuesday and Saturday (up 50% in the last few seasons). In the past, this age group would regularly face cancellations due to the condition of the Baysport pitches and the new fields are much less likely to face closures.”

The junior and youth teams also use the hub for training during the week and almost all their weekend games, Smith added.

“We have parents for the first time able to support their children playing in one location and have received a lot of positive feedback on this. In the past, games have been scheduled at various locations between four different local schools and Baysport in Waipapa. Having teams playing in one location allows for our players to feel part of the club and see their siblings or friends play and have access to simple facilities like toilets and changing rooms, while hosting visiting clubs from the whole of Northland.”

Smith added that the high-quality materials used means the fields are usable in all weather conditions.

“Our club is eager to see the future plans to expand beyond the initial phase of construction, to see more sporting codes accommodated in the future and one day for our club to have a home for all players in one place.”