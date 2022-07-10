Two Hokianga artists have been selected as finalists and are in the running to win $25,000 as part of a popular national art prize.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the prestigious Parkin Drawing Prize, Aotearoa New Zealand's premier award for drawing.

This year's award has attracted a record-breaking number of entries, receiving a total of 589 - the highest number since 2014.

Of those, a short-list of 76 works has been selected for the national drawing competition, founded by philanthropist and arts patron, Chris Parkin.

"It's quite humbling to see such a strong number of entries for our tenth anniversary," Parkin said.

"It goes to show that in the face of adversity, creativity in all its forms seems to thrive, and the human spirit shines through."

Finalist Denise Batchelor, who moved to Ōmāpere nearly seven years ago, said creativity had always been a positive experience for her and likened it to "a ray of light in almost any circumstances".

The other Far North finalist, Wana Ellison, has also been living in the Hokianga since 2015 and said for her, art was a means of communication.

"The desire to communicate with the outside world is the inspiration for my work because my natural reticence has always, quite frustratingly, precluded this," Ellison said.

"For me, art is my adopted language. It affords me greater connection to myself and the world around me."

Batchelor, who described herself as a visual artist, similarly said art for her was grounding and that her creative process was interwoven with daily life.

"Work unfolds in the moment, unplanned and synchronistic. I have found having an art practice very therapeutic, like a thread keeping me connected and grounded to the earth."

Batchelor's submission to the Parkin Prize is a moving image, a video, entitled 'Mark Making, Slowly'.

"My inspiration comes from observing the natural environment around me: beach, forest, garden - wherever I find myself."

Her interest in photography began nearly 30 years ago, but was not until much later she discovered an interest in moving images.

"I've worked extensively in both mediums and also exhibited more recently in sculpture (seaweed) and installation."

Ellison said while she had been working privately on her art for a decade, she recently began exhibiting work in group shows at Village Arts in Kohukohu.

"Art is an important part of my life now and I will continue making it as long as I am able," she said.

"I feel privileged to be a finalist in the Parkin Prize. This was totally unexpected and I send my congratulations to the other finalists."

Batchelor said she too felt very humbled to have been shortlisted, as the Parkin Prize always drew a large number of contemporary artists from around the country.

In addition to the major prize of $25,000, 10 highly commended prizes worth $500 will also be awarded.

Two finalists based in Whangārei are also in the running.

The works will be showcased at the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition at the NZ Academy of Fine Arts from August 2 to September 11, with the winning submission to be announced at the gala evening of the Parkin Drawing Prize exhibition on Monday, August 1.