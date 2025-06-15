Advertisement
Home / Northland Age

Northland shores see 106,000 litres of litter collected in three months

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

Sea Cleaners volunteers work hard to clean up Northland's coastline.

Plastic bottles, tyres and old fishing gear are still piling up on Northland shores with local crews collecting over 106,000 litres of litter in just three months.

Between February and May, thousands of Sea Cleaners volunteers hauled the litter from Northland’s coastline as part of a nationwide mission to

