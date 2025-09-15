Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Giveaway: Northland locals take stage for Battle of the Ballroom 2025 hospice fundraiser

Yolisa Tswanya
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
3 mins to read

There are eight couples participating in this year's Battle of the Ballroom, performing across the two nights

There are eight couples participating in this year's Battle of the Ballroom, performing across the two nights

Four months ago, it all began with 18 locals and six dance teachers and this Friday and Saturday their journey hits the stage, and you can be there to cheer them on at the Wealthpoint North Battle of the Ballroom 2025.

The Battle of the Ballroom returns this year, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save