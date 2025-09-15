There are eight couples participating in this year's Battle of the Ballroom, performing across the two nights
Four months ago, it all began with 18 locals and six dance teachers and this Friday and Saturday their journey hits the stage, and you can be there to cheer them on at the Wealthpoint North Battle of the Ballroom 2025.
The Battle of the Ballroom returns this year, withcelebrity judges and fancy footwork, all with the goal to raise more than $100,000 for Hospice Mid-Northland.
The event will blend a dance competition, comedy show, gala dinner and after party. NZ comedian Ben Hurley is joining us as MC across both nights. It’s an unforgettable celebration where local legends take the stage after more than 16 weeks of dance training to support a truly vital cause.
There are eight couples this year, performing across the two nights. Among the couples that have already been announced are Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford and ITM’s Murray Nock, Ryan Turei and Chelsey Thompson from Barfoot & Thompson, representing Local Contracting Octavia Nee and Gibby Harding as well as Sasha Hill and Scott Meacham from The Fitness Lab in Kerikeri.
Hospice Mid-Northland business manager Vania Hamlin said Battle of the Ballroom is one of the highlights of their year.
“It’s a night of sparkle, courage and community spirit – and every ticket sold helps us continue providing free specialist palliative care and support to patients and their whānau across Mid-Northland. We’re so grateful for the community’s backing and can’t wait to share two unforgettable nights with you.”
This year’s overarching theme is “Speakeasy”, with golds and deep navy styling across all branding and set design.
Each couple are assigned a different dance style, but their routines often include creative twists, personal flair, and surprise elements.
Comedian Ben Hurley will MC the event, while Saturday night’s judging panel includes Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall, fishing show host Matt Watson, and veteran broadcaster and competitive dancer Alison Leonard.
Friday’s event will be the People’s Choice Awards with judging by local legends and former competitors, with winners chosen by a combination of crowd voting and fundraising tallies.
Want to win two tickets to Friday’s event? Email your name and contact information to editor@northlandage.co.nz and put DANCE in the subject line for your chance to win. Entries to be sent in by 11am Friday, September 19.