Contestants have been hard at work practising ahead of the Battle of the Ballroom.

There are eight couples this year, performing across the two nights. Among the couples that have already been announced are Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford and ITM’s Murray Nock, Ryan Turei and Chelsey Thompson from Barfoot & Thompson, representing Local Contracting Octavia Nee and Gibby Harding as well as Sasha Hill and Scott Meacham from The Fitness Lab in Kerikeri.

Hospice Mid-Northland business manager Vania Hamlin said Battle of the Ballroom is one of the highlights of their year.

“It’s a night of sparkle, courage and community spirit – and every ticket sold helps us continue providing free specialist palliative care and support to patients and their whānau across Mid-Northland. We’re so grateful for the community’s backing and can’t wait to share two unforgettable nights with you.”

This year’s overarching theme is “Speakeasy”, with golds and deep navy styling across all branding and set design.

Each couple are assigned a different dance style, but their routines often include creative twists, personal flair, and surprise elements.

Comedian Ben Hurley will MC the event, while Saturday night’s judging panel includes Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall, fishing show host Matt Watson, and veteran broadcaster and competitive dancer Alison Leonard.

Friday’s event will be the People’s Choice Awards with judging by local legends and former competitors, with winners chosen by a combination of crowd voting and fundraising tallies.

Want to win two tickets to Friday’s event? Email your name and contact information to editor@northlandage.co.nz and put DANCE in the subject line for your chance to win. Entries to be sent in by 11am Friday, September 19.