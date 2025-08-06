“We hand-pick respected and well-loved members of our community – from business owners and health workers to educators and community leaders. All of them are stepping well outside their comfort zones to support Hospice,” Russell said.

There are eight couples this year, performing across two spectacular nights.

Among the couples that have already been announced are: Far North Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford and ITM’s Murray Nock, Ryan Turei and Chelsey Thompson from Barfoot & Thompson, representing Lochal Contracting are Octavia Nee and Gibby Harding as well as Sasha Hill and Scott Meacham from The Fitness Lab in Kerikeri.

“This year’s overarching theme is ‘Speakeasy’, with golds and deep navy styling across all our branding and set design. Each couple is assigned a different dance style but their routines often include creative twists, personal flair and surprise elements – many choreographed by our incredibly talented teachers. We’re keeping some of it under wraps.”

Battle of the Ballroom aims to raise $100k for Hospice Mid-Northland.

Saturday night’s judging panel includes Olympic gold medallist Barbara Kendall, fishing show host Matt Watson and veteran broadcaster and competitive dancer Alison Leonard.

Friday’s event will be the People’s Choice Awards, with judging by local legends and former competitors and winners chosen by a combination of crowd voting and fundraising tallies.

Russell said they have been working on the event since the start of the year and they will be starting with planning for the 2027 event soon.

“From lighting and choreography to sponsorship and volunteer logistics, it’s a massive effort by volunteers, staff, instructors and our dancers,” he said.

The last event was in 2023, which raised more than $90,000 for Hospice Mid-Northland.

“We’re hoping to surpass $100,000 this year,” Russell said.

“This year’s Battle of the Ballroom supports something incredibly important, bringing hospital-based specialist palliative care to the Bay of Islands. Currently, Bay of Islands Hospital has no dedicated specialist palliative care team, unlike Whangārei and other centres.”

Funds from this event will help establish a Specialist Palliative Nurse role, supporting people in the Mid-North to receive expert care close to their homes, whānau and communities.

The event will be held on September 19 and 20 at the Turner Centre and tickets are available at www.battleoftheballroom.co.nz.