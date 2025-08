The Battle of the Ballroom returns to the Turner Centre on September 19 and 20. Photo / Peter de Graaf, RNZ

Kerikeri’s Battle of the Ballroom blends dance and fundraising for hospice

Sequins, stilettos and serious fundraising will be the order of the day when Kerikeri’s most glamorous night out returns.

The Battle of the Ballroom returns this year, with celebrity judges and fancy footwork, with the goal of raising more than $100,000 for Hospice Mid-Northland.

The event will blend rel="" title="https://www.nzherald.co.nz/northern-advocate/news/northlands-own-dancing-stars-to-compete-in-battle-of-the-ballroom/5CWRORD6Y27E7K5XW3LOEXQTW4/"> a dance competition, comedy show, gala dinner and after party all in one.

New Zealand comedian Ben Hurley will be the MC on both nights, for an unforgettable celebration where local legends take the stage after more than 16 weeks of dance training to support a truly vital cause.

Gareth Russell, business development co-ordinator for Hospice Mid-Northland, said they hand-picked the local legends and guests can expect a night of glitz, glamour and giving back.