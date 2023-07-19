The Kāeo Bridge Upgrade project is one of the 13 Far North finalists in the NRC Environmental Awards.

The Kāeo Bridge Upgrade project is one of the 13 Far North finalists in the NRC Environmental Awards.

Finalists have been announced for the fifth annual Northland Regional Council Whakamānawa ā Taiao - Environmental Awards, which recognise individuals, groups and organisations who are making a difference for Northland’s environment.

And Far North projects, organisations and individuals are leading the way with the majority of nominations.

Council chairwoman Tui Shortland said finalists exemplified the wide range of environmental mahi happening across Te Tai Tokerau at the hands of people from all walks of life.

“This year’s finalists are made up of individuals, groups, organisations, schools, hapū and iwi who all demonstrate kaitiakitanga [guardianship] in action.”

“They are making incredible contributions to protecting and enhancing the region’s environment, and we can’t wait to celebrate alongside them at the awards ceremony.”

There are 13 finalists representing Kawakawa to the Cape, including CBEC EcoSolutions - Community Compost Connection Programme, Jaycee Tipene-Thomas, Jordan Allan, Kāeo Bridge Upgrade, Kaingaroa School Mahi Tahi, Kerikeri Kindergarten, Mahinepua Radar Hill Landcare Group, Maungataniwha-Mangamuka-Otangaroa Kiwi corridor, Te Papa Pa Orooro, Ngāwhā Generation Ltd - Zero Carbon Electricity for the Far North, Noah Edwards, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Rēhia Trust and Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa - Me He Wai.

Five finalists from further south are Aki Tai Here, Environs Te Uri o Hau, Greg Innes - Bream Head Conservation Trust, Mike Camm - Tutukaka Landcare Coalition Trust and Waiotira Primary School.

Winners would receive a prize package containing $1000 cash, a hand-crafted trophy designed by local artist and a professional project promotional video and photography package, and were also eligible for the awards’ highest recognition: the Te Tohu Matua - Supreme Award.

The Kiwi Coast Award for Outstanding Group or Project would also return this year, recognising high-achieving Northland groups and projects which have proven their commitment to restoring the health of their local native forests and wildlife, including kiwi, with a $500 cash prize and trophy.

The awards ceremony will be held on Friday, July 21 at Whangārei’s McKay Stadium Lounge.