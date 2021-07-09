New Northland Age editor looking forward to the challenge of covering the community

Myjanne Jensen and her husband Jade Leatherby-Tipene and their kids moved to New Zealand from across the ditch in March. Photo / Supplied

She's got some big shoes to fill, but Myjanne Jensen is looking forward to taking the helm as the new editor of the Northland Age.

Jensen, 37, takes over from long-serving editor Peter Jackson on Monday.

The Australian-born mum of four, who is of Ngāpuhi descent, said she is looking forward to the challenge.

Jensen is married to Kiwi-born musician Jade Leatherby-Tipene, who is originally from Pahiatua near Palmerston North.

The couple have four daughters, aged 8, 5, and 3-year-old twins.

The family moved to New Zealand from Brisbane in March and settled in Hihi.

Moving to the Far North is "like a homecoming", she said.

"My nan is from Otangaroa and all my whānau are from up this way and we've still got lots of whānau up here.

"I'm really excited to get to know the readership and the community and unearth some awesome stories from the community.

"In a way, it's understanding where I'm from too, I've never lived here before so it's pretty special to be able to tell stories where my tupuna are from.

"For me, it's reconnecting with my roots and helping people be proud of where they live."

Myjanne Jensen is looking forward to taking the helm as the new editor of the Northland Age. Photo / Supplied

Myjanne (pronounced My-Anna) Jensen graduated from Griffith University in southeast Queensland in 2010 with a Bachelor of Asian and International Studies and a Bachelor of Communications majoring in journalism and Japanese.

She has worked as a freelance journalist in Australia, producing documentaries for ABC radio national, including one about the struggle New Zealanders face in living across the ditch.

She also worked as a digital journalist for the Queensland Times newspaper for two years covering the greater Springfield area, and has written articles for Mamamia, Australia's largest independent women's media group.

Jensen has also worked in public relations as a communications and marketing officer.

She said Jackson, who retires on July 30 after 38 years in the editor's chair, has done "such an amazing job serving the community".

"It's a privilege and honour to step into his place," she said.

"I've always loved community reporting.

"What I really loved about working at the Queensland Times and reporting on greater Springfield is you get to do a range of different stories and that's really interesting and exciting.

"You get to know people of all levels of the community and understand what makes that community tick."