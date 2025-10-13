The incident left her physically and mentally traumatised, her mother said.

“We are so lucky there were people nearby who came over to assist and call the ambulance.”

Esme said her daughter was recovering well.

“She has never been attacked by a dog before…it was a bit of eye-opener for all of us.”

Esme said they are moving on from the incident as a family and the owners of the dog have also been supportive.

“We were really blessed to get in contact with the family and have a hui with them. We spoke about it and had a good understanding.”

After having a chat with the family, they found that the dog may have slipped the chain as a result of wear and tear, and that the dog was well looked after.

“It’s a fully fenced house and they had a high gate. It is a well looked after dog and it was just being protective.”

She said Kaikohe continues to struggle with dog issues as there are many roaming dogs.

“I have children that walk our roads all the time and I think the most important thing to remind people is to be educated about dogs. My girl was lucky because she received some dog education at school.”

“Education is important for people learning to secure them; you might think you have the best dog in the world, but it will protect you.”

She thanked the ambulance staff who responded and gave her daughter great care.